Movie Review Predator: Badlands | Predator becomes the Prey

Predator: Badlands is the franchise’s boldest move yet—not just a shift in setting, but a shift in soul. Forget Earth, human marines, and macho one-liners. This time, we step inside the world of the Yautja, and it’s raw, emotional, and wildly alien. At the centre is a young Predator (Elle Fanning) who, ironically, earns the label no warrior ever wants – weakness.

Born physically imperfect, he’s considered a shame to his clan—a blemish on the sacred warrior code. His father, ruthless in the way only a species built on survival pride can be, believes weakness deserves extinction. In a heartbreaking introduction, the young Yautja’s brother Kwei (Mike Homik) sacrifices his own life to protect him, only to be killed by their father. But in a tragic turn, the “weak” one attempts to retaliate and ends up dying in the process—yet his final act frees the younger brother. Trauma doesn’t just shape him—it defines him. This isn’t a hunter born. It’s a hunter carved by loss.

From here, the young Yautja chooses the only path that can rewrite his fate – prove his worth by bringing home the ultimate trophy—Kalisk, a legendary, nearly indestructible beast. Honour, revenge, identity, belonging… the stakes are deeply primal. But before he can even track his mythical quarry, destiny throws him a curveball in the form of Thia, a damaged (half-bodied) Weyland-Yutani (Wey-Yu) synthetic (synth) who literally has to drag herself through life.

Their first encounter flips the script—he saves her, she saves him, and suddenly this isn’t just a hunt anymore. Thia is hunting Kalisk too, but she’s also on a mission to reclaim her lost lower body. And yes, there’s an absolutely bonkers, crowd-pleasing sequence where her severed lower half goes full parkour-combat mode on its own. It’s the kind of idea that makes you smirk and say, “Okay, that’s new.”

The film then becomes an offbeat survival-and-bonding odyssey. The duo faces bizarre alien creatures, traps, terrains, and inner turmoil—more creature adventure than space thriller. Their connection is wordless but surprisingly touching. Neither fits in their world; both are broken in body or spirit. Together, they turn that brokenness into something fierce.

But here’s the truth – the storyline is slender. Like… wafer-thin. This movie lives and dies on vibes, visuals, and raw imagination. The world-building is genuinely spectacular—creature designs, Yautja language, weapon concepts, biome ecosystems—it’s like watching an intergalactic wildlife documentary where everything wants to kill you. Think art-house Predator with combat and creature psychology.

And then there’s the ending. Right when the young Yautja returns, trophy earned, honour restored, and destiny rewritten, the screen hints at the arrival of his mother. It’s a sharp tease—suggesting emotional, political, and mythic expansion in whatever comes next.

Is this for everyone? Nope. Traditional Predator fans may find it too weird, too quiet, or too “vibe-first, story-second.” But Gen Alpha—the TikTok-raised, lore-loving, sensory-hungry crowd? They might absolutely devour this inventive creature-warfare energy.

It’s not a popcorn blockbuster—it’s a cinematic experiment with adrenaline and art stitched together (sometimes literally, in Thia’s case). And even when it stumbles, you kind of admire the audacity. Because in a world full of safe sequels, Predator: Badlands would rather go strange than go stale.

Movie: Predator: Badlands

Directed by: Dan Trachtenberg

Cast: Elle Fanning, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Mike Homik

Theatrical Release Date: November 7, 2025

Running time: 1hr 47 minutes

Rating: 3.5/5