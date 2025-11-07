Jatadhara Review: A blend of faith, science and mystery

The film Jatadhara, based on a supernatural and mythological tale, attempts to transport the audience to a unique world. The story revolves around an ancient power called the “Pishaach Bandhan,” which was created to protect a treasure. When this bond is broken, the Dhan Pishaachini is reborn, and Shiva faces this terrifying world.

Jatadhara features some aspects of faith and science that may provoke thought. Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal have attempted to portray a blend of spirituality and science in the story, but the narrative falters at several points. The visuals and locations are stunning, especially the camerawork in the temple and supernatural scenes is impressive. The direction and technical aspects are well thought out, but the execution feels incomplete.

The script needs to be tightened, as the pace is slow in some areas, which may bore the audience. However, the visuals are captivating, especially the temple and supernatural scenes.

Some songs in Jatadhara break the film’s flow. Rajiv Raj’s music doesn’t fully do justice to the film’s theme. Tracks like “Shiva Stotram” add some energy, but other songs disrupt the flow. At times, the background score feels overly loud and overly sharp.

Sudheer Babu has brought simplicity and honesty to the character of Shiva, but the script doesn’t allow him to explore any depth. Sonakshi Sinha seems to be making a different effort in this film, but her performance feels overly loud and unnatural. Sonakshi plays a Dhan Pishachini in the film.

Jatadhara is an interesting idea, but feels incomplete. Viewers who enjoy mysteries, mythological symbols, and supernatural stories can watch it once, but don’t go in with high expectations. Jatadhara is a film that may captivate with its subject matter, visuals, and suspense, but fails to deliver the same depth in terms of emotions and performances. 2.5 stars for the film.