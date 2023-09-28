After 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', I got to know what fame was, says Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who portrayed the charming and endearing character of Mayank Sharma, in the show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, takes a trip down the memory lane as the show has recently completed 15 years, and said how it changed his career and life.

‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ (MJHT) is a teen drama series, which is about falling in love during college and developing relations for a lifetime. The show stars Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani.

Arjun couldn’t believe how much time had passed since those magical days on set. Talking about the memories, the actor said: “It was a great show; it is remembered even today. Everybody loves it so much. Even today, so many people come up to me and talk about MJHT, saying it’s one of their favourite shows.”

“We used to be shooting so many filmy songs, and the vibe on the set was very vibrant. It was also the beginning of all our careers. I was excited to be a part of this show even then. After ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’, I got to know what fame was. It was the time that changed my career and my life. People started recognising me even more after that,” he shared.

Arjun added: “And I think if I shave even now, I will look the same as Mayank.”

The show had not only been a stepping stone for his career but also a cherished chapter of his life. Arjun fondly remembered the camaraderie he had shared with his co-stars, Sanaya, Rati, Mohit and others. They had become a tight-knit family, both on and off the screen.

Their bond was evident in every frame of the show, making the audience fall in love with the characters and their relationships. The laughter, the inside jokes, the late-night shoots, and the impromptu dance sessions in between takes-those were the moments that had made “Miley Jab Hum Tum” special.

The show aired on STAR One from September 22, 2008 to November 19, 2010. The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently seen in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ and “India’s Got Talent”.