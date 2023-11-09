scorecardresearch
Amar Upadhyay lauds on screen daughter 'Doree'; calls her 'one take star'

Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the role of Ganga Prasad in ‘Doree’, has praised his onscreen daughter, and hailed her as a one-take star.

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who is playing the role of Ganga Prasad in ‘Doree’, has praised his onscreen daughter, and hailed her as a one-take star. ‘Doree’ has captured the attention of the viewers as it tells the tale of a six-year-old Doree standing up against a patriarchal society.

The thought-provoking drama stars Sudhaa Chandran as Kailashi Devi, who runs the handloom empire in Varanasi, and Amar as Ganga Prasad, who’s a foster father to Doree played by child actor Mahi Bhanushali.

Amar said: “I’m grateful for the love that has come for our show Doree. A lion’s share of the credit for the appreciation goes to the adorable Mahi Bhanushali. She inspires us all onscreen and offscreen. Her talent for learning her lines and delivering them impeccably at this age impresses me. She is a one-take star and a thorough professional.”

“As actors age, their expressions gain maturity, but kids have a certain rawness and naturality about them. I hope that the audience will keep showering their love upon us.”

‘Doree’ airs on Colors.

