Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC

The popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with its 15th season.

By Agency News Desk

The popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ with megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with its 15th season. The makers have dropped the promo making an announcement that registration for the show will start from April 29.

In the promo, Big B can be seen sitting on the host’s seat while a woman looks at the map to find a way to reach the hotseat. Finally, she reaches the hotseat by digging into the ground. She asks Big B to play the game to which he responds, “hotseat par pahuchne ke liye ulool-julool haathkande mat apnaayiye”.

He says just pick up the phone as this is the only way with registration starting from 9 p.m. on April 29.

“Answer my question and your registration will begin,” says the host.

The 14th season had started on August 7, 2022 which marked the celebration of 75 years of Independence. It was attended by Aamir Khan, sports icons including Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India’s first blade runner.

It wrapped up on December 30, 2022. From Akshay Kumar and Padma Shree D.G. Prakash Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and the melodious Shilpa Rao among many others graced the show.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

