An intrigued Amitabh Bachchan says ‘social media is a tool, but trust factor is big question’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting season 15 of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has shared that social media has become a tool, but trust factor remains a big question. Amitabh welcomed Sagar Mishra from Hisar, Haryana to the hot seat, in episode 12 titled as ‘Rishtey Special’ of the quiz-based reality show. He is the student of BBA, second year.

Talking to the contestant and the audience, Big B said: “The present generation, people of his (Sagar) age and younger, they are headstrong about what to do, which field to be in. We didn’t know what to do, what not to do. Sagar, you’ve started your channel. And do you manage it yourself or do you have a team?”

Sagar said: “Sir, me and my mother manage it together. My brother also helps me create videos sometimes. But mainly, my mom helps me. If I’m the host of my channel, then my channel’s producer, director, scriptwriter, everything is my mom. She gives me ideas for creating the thumbnails. She gives me ideas on what videos to make. So, she contributes more than 50 per cent in creating these videos.”

The 80-year-old actor asked Sagar: “Are you familiar with social media?”

“Yes, sir, I’m familiar with it. I was born in this era,” he said.

Then Amitabh said: “Because social media has become kind of a tool. The trust factor is a big question. l’d like to ask your mother. When you sit with him, What topics do you avoid? Or how do you choose a topic?”

Sagar’s mother replied: “Sir, I watch videos and whatever I find interesting. I make recommendations to him according to that, so, that people find it interesting. Mainly, he listens to me. Sir, he is different from the present generation.”

