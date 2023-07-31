scorecardresearch
Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Actress Anjum Fakih, who has been eliminated from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, said throughout her stint in the stunt reality show, she has learned to take control of her mental space.

In her last water-based stunt on the show, Anjum was bested by Aishwarya Sharma. All the contestants gave their best shot, however, fear got the better of Anjum, and she stood eliminated in the show’s third week.

Bidding farewell to ‘KKK 13’, Anjum said: “As I reflect on the incredible journey on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, I realise that every moment was charged with determination. Throughout the show, I discovered so much about myself and learned how to take control of my mental space.”

She said that these valuable lessons will stay with her for a lifetime.

Anjum also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all the viewers and other contestants for their support in this thrilling adventure.

“Their encouragement meant the world to me, and I hope I have made them proud. A special thanks to the amazing Rohit sir, whose mentorship unlocked my potential. His belief in us gave us the strength to face every challenge even with fear coursing through our minds. This show marks a turning point in my life, it has been an unforgettable experience that I will forever hold dear,” she added.

Anjum’s journey began with a thrilling chopper-related stunt that fuelled her resolve to earn the crown of the ultimate khiladi. She was fortunate to have her friend Ruhi Chaturvedi by her side for most of the stunts in the premiere week.

The two most nerve-wracking stunts they performed were the see-saw challenge and the car and trolley stunt. Although she couldn’t give her best in the latter owing to anxiety, she voiced her take on battling it over the years.

Anjum shone in the next stunt in which she bravely faced her fear of reptiles and snakes as she unlocked herself with keys hidden in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures.

All the contestants and the host applauded her focus and composure with which she won this challenge. Throughout her tryst with the show, Anjum encountered various challenges that brought her commendable willpower to the spotlight.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show captures the boundless human capacity and the spirit of daredevilry. From introducing new elements such as ‘Red Fanda’, and putting a daunting spin to terrifying stunts, the 13th edition is a raging battle of fears fought by contestants from all walks of life.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anjum was last seen in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

