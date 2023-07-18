scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative

The world of Indian TV entertainment is now buzzing with the news that popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is all set to make her return to the beloved drama series, 'Kundali Bhagya'.

By Agency News Desk
Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative
Anjum Fakih set to make her return to 'Kundali Bhagya' to inject fresh energy into show's narrative

The world of Indian TV entertainment is now buzzing with the news that popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is all set to make her return to the beloved drama series, ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Fans of the show have eagerly waited for this moment, as it not only promises to inject fresh energy into the show’s narrative but also add greater thrills and suspense.

Speaking of her comeback, Anjum said, “Getting back in the skin of Srishti again is like coming home for me. I am glad I got an opportunity to explore another phase of the show with my character with the people who I can call my family.”

“At the same time, my fans have loved me over the years as Srishti and my comeback is not just for me, it’s for them too. The show is very close to me and I am extremely happy to be back. I hope people would love me as they have always.”

Returning in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as Srishti, viewers can anticipate a riveting storyline, enhanced chemistry with co-stars, and a renewed dynamic that will captivate audiences as well as spice things up.

Anjum is known for her great acting skills, charisma, and on-screen presence.

Winning the hearts of audiences with her previous performances, her role as Srishti has been greatly adored by audiences. Apart from her role in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, Anjum is also known for her role in various other popular TV serials such as the original ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Tere Sheher Mein’, ‘Time Machine’ and ‘Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat’ among a bunch of other shows.

As such Anjum has had a varied career as she has stepped into many genres ranging from family dramas, social commentaries, romance, sci-fi, crime thrillers and more, garnering her much acclaim. But her list doesn’t stop here as the actress has also decided to make her mark into reality TV.

Currently, the actress is seen fighting her own fears in the recent season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ show.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I'm Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at his return to action
Next article
Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data
This May Also Interest You
News

Vishal Mishra’s first song with T-Series ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’ is a melodious devotional track

News

Fraudsters using Barbie, Oppenheimer to steal your hard-earned money, data

Sports

'I'm Coming Home': Jasprit Bumrah shares video of bowling in nets, hints at his return to action

News

Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'

Technology

Scent dogs can detect Covid more rapidly, accurately than RT-PCR tests

News

Young Mazino supports SAG-AFTRA strike, says it ‘addresses symptoms of a larger problem’

Technology

realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Germany's Wellbrock, Beck complete golden open water double in swimming

News

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh launch ‘Ve Kamleya’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Delhi visit

News

Rasika Dugal says, bullying is difficult to identify, overcome

News

Rajinikanth is chilling in Maldives after completing work commitments

Technology

Microsoft to replace Xbox 'Live Gold' with 'Game Pass Core' plan on Sep 14

Technology

SEC Chair warns chatbots may fuel a global market panic

Sports

India sneak ahead of China in junior worlds medal tally

News

Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is a 'very good actor', 'best father'

Sports

He has shown a lot of good signs in this tour: Pat Cummins backs David Warner for crucial 4th Test

News

Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

News

Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US