scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta says it's 'great challenge' to play villain

Adhik Mehta has talked about playing a villain in 'Anupamaa' and also about domestic violence as the track currently airs the TV drama around the topic.

By Agency News Desk
'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta says it's 'great challenge' to play villain
Adhik Mehta _ news agency pic

Actor Adhik Mehta has talked about playing a villain in the show ‘Anupamaa’ and also about domestic violence as the track currently airs the TV drama around the topic. In the show, the character of Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) daughter of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is facing bad times as she faces violence by her husband Adhik.

The ‘Choti Sarrdarni’ actor is happy to play a villain in the show.

He said: “The show ‘Anupamaa’ is all about seeing a mothers struggle and giving a positive perspective to people and me being the antagonist is a huge opportunity for me to showcase my talent as an actor. I have never ever played a negative role in my entire career but it’s a great challenge as an actor to play a villain.”

Then getting into the topic of domestic violence, he said: “I am so ashamed to agree that domestic violence exists in our society and is being neglected by people saying yeh to unke ghar ka matter hai (It’s a personal call) until it happens with them or their family. But I’m a little relieved that our government has taken enough measures and made laws accordingly “

The show airs on Star Plus.

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott's 'Alien' prequel series
Next article
US Open 2023: I’ll try to recover it before the year ends, says Alcaraz on World No.1 ranking
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US