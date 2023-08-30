'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta says it's 'great challenge' to play villain

Actor Adhik Mehta has talked about playing a villain in the show ‘Anupamaa’ and also about domestic violence as the track currently airs the TV drama around the topic. In the show, the character of Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) daughter of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is facing bad times as she faces violence by her husband Adhik.

The ‘Choti Sarrdarni’ actor is happy to play a villain in the show.

He said: “The show ‘Anupamaa’ is all about seeing a mothers struggle and giving a positive perspective to people and me being the antagonist is a huge opportunity for me to showcase my talent as an actor. I have never ever played a negative role in my entire career but it’s a great challenge as an actor to play a villain.”

Then getting into the topic of domestic violence, he said: “I am so ashamed to agree that domestic violence exists in our society and is being neglected by people saying yeh to unke ghar ka matter hai (It’s a personal call) until it happens with them or their family. But I’m a little relieved that our government has taken enough measures and made laws accordingly “

The show airs on Star Plus.