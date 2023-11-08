Anurag Kashyap: 'Tigers play key role in maintaining balance of ecosystem, their wellbeing should be utmost priority'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’ and ‘Black Friday’, has narrated the Hindi version of the upcoming show ‘Creative Killers’ from the wildlife anthology ‘Mission Big Cat’ along with actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon who has gone behind the mic for the Tamil version of the series.

Kashyap emphasised on the role of the tiger – a majestic big cat which is an apex predator and is known to command huge respect from all species in the jungle.

Talking about the same, Anurag said, “Collaborating on ‘Mission Big Cat’ is a matter of immense pride for me. Tigers play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem and their wellbeing should be the utmost priority of us as a society. I feel honoured to give my contribution towards this initiative of spreading awareness of the wild cats of the planet.”

The show offers an intimate exploration of two of Africa’s most iconic predators, delving into their lethal strategies in the northern Botswana region of Savuti.

Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery for ‘Creative Killers’ has been an extraordinary experience. It’s not just about the incredible tigers and their hunting prowess; it’s about introducing this captivating world to the Tamil-speaking audience. I am confident that they will gain profound insights into the wonders of nature through this show.”

With this collaboration, Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon join a list of notable celebrities who have partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery for ‘Mission Big Cat’ in the past, including Tapsee Panu, Anushka Sharma, and Vidyut Jamwal, and others.

‘Creative Killers’ drops on November 10 on Animal Planet.