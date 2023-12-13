Wednesday, December 13, 2023
TVNews

Arslan Goni to have ‘more screen time, romantic angle’ in ‘Tanaav’

Actor Arslan Goni, who will once again be seen playing Kunal Mattoo in the new season of 'Tanaav', this time will have more screen time.

Actor Arslan Goni, who will once again be seen playing Kunal Mattoo in the new season of ‘Tanaav’, this time will have more screen time. A source close to the development shared: “In ‘Tanaav’, Arslan Goni takes on the pivotal role of Kunal Mattoo and was appreciated by the audiences last season.”

Apart from more screen time, Arslan’s character will also have a romantic angle.

“This time around, he has more screen time with a captivating romantic angle that promises to add a layer of emotion to the series.”

‘Tanaav’, an action thriller series was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

It stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa and Zarina Wahab.

‘Tanaav’ is a remake of the Israeli TV series Fauda starring Tsahi Halevi.

Agency News Desk
