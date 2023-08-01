scorecardresearch
Asit Kumarr Modi on allegations by ‘TMKOC’ stars: ‘I have never done anything wrong’

Asit Kumarr Modi on allegations by 'TMKOC' stars
Asit Kumarr Modi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TMKOC

Asit Kumarr Modi has been reportedly charged with harassment by actresses Jennifer Mistry, and Monika Bhadoriya; while actor Shailesh Lodha sued him for his pending dues. The producer of sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) now says he has never wronged anyone.

Jennifer, who is popularly known as Roshan Sodhi in the show had accused Asit of sexual harassment. According to a media report, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace. In June, Monika had said it was a torture for her to be on the set. Shailesh, who essayed Mehta ji in the show, had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues.

Doesn’t it bother you that actors who became household names because of your show are accusing you?

Modi said: “Emotionally I feel sad. As I consider everyone like my family. And, again I am saying I have never done anything wrong to anyone. I have tried to keep everyone happy, because I am giving happiness everyday through my show. Hence, I try to keep my team also very happy, and in a nice and positive atmosphere.”

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine. It first premiered on July 28, 2008. The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

Despite so many hurdles, the show has successfully marked 15 years recently. On what kept everything going, Modi said: “Hurdles come in every successful work. And those who pass the hurdles, they only succeed in life. So, we are accepting hurdles and challenges, and whatever is happening in and around us, we are fighting it with a positive mindset.”

The 56-year-old producer further said: “We have never done anything wrong to anyone. We have always kept everyone happy. So, we don’t bother, we are clean and pure by heart.”

“This is the reason why we are able to create comedy. Otherwise, creating comic shows is very difficult. A negative person cannot create a comedy show like this. The show has innocence and is watched by families. We are very positive and fortunate, as we have the audience’s love, my team’s support, and the blessings of god,” he said.

On the show’s journey, Asit said that he will never forget this experience because of the love they have received from the audiences.

“Running the show for 15 years, doing comedy daily, it has never happened in the world. I cannot express this feeling in words. It’s been a continuous hard work since 2008, bringing new stories each day. I also thank my team for bringing freshness in every episode. Doing this journey without any leap, it’s all God’s grace, our hard work and team work,” he added.

7
