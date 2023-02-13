scorecardresearch
MC Stan disappointed on bestie Shiv Thakare losing out

Rapper MC Stan, who lifted the 'Bigg Boss 16' trophy, shared that he is disappointed for his friend and housemate Shiv Thakare losing out

By News Bureau
MC Stan _ pic courtesy instagram

Pune rapper MC Stan, who lifted the ‘Bigg Boss’ season 16 trophy, shared that he is really disappointed for his friend and housemate Shiv Thakare losing out of the game. Shiv and MC Stan are known to be good friends on the show.

While talking to the media after being announced as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, MC Stand said, “Dil se bura laga (felt really bad that he lost)”.

He further mentioned, “Par show shayad personality ke upar tha usne apna side rakha maine apna. Bahut kam maatra se haara, abhi usme main bhi kya kar sakta hoon (But I guess the show was all about personality. He lost by a very small margin. I too can’t do much in this situation as well).”

Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song ‘Khuja Mat’ in 2019. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. His one liners such as ‘Shemdi’, ‘appreciate you’, ‘Haq se’, ‘feel you bro’ and ‘Hindi matra bhasha’ and ‘Raavas’ have caught attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as ‘Basti Ka Hasthi’, is one of the most popular faces in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram.

Pic. Sourcem___c___stan
