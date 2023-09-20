scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Amitabh Bachchan shares about his film debut

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan shares about his film debut
Amitabh Bachchan _ pic courtesy twitter

Taking a trip down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has a career spanning over five decades, shared his experience of bagging his first film, and revealed his thoughts about the first earnings. 

Amitabh Bachchan, who is referred to as the ‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’, and ‘Sadi Ke Mahanayak’, made his film debut in 1969, as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film Bhuvan Shome.

However, his first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the 1969 film ‘Saat Hindustani’, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and featuring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali, Madhu and Jalal Agha.

Episode 27 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 was a Ganesh Chaturthi special. Host Big B welcomed Vivek Kumar Agrawal from Naila-Janjgir, Chhatisgarh to the hot seat.

The contestant shared that it took 17 years for him to reach KBC. He owns a retail shop for utensils.

During the conversation, he said to the actor: “Sir, can I ask you something? What did you feel when you signed your first film? I’d like to hear how your first experience was.”

Replying to him, the ‘Saudagar’ actor said: “I thought of giving my earnings to my parents. And I found a means of earning to give to my parents. To make them stay with me. And the responsibilities that they’ve had towards us all life, I wanted to take that burden on my shoulder.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

On the film front, Amitabh next has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Butterfly’ in the pipeline.

Pic. SourceSonyTV
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kaala Paani – A riveting survival drama, release announced
Next article
Pakistani baby girl with rare osteopetrosis finds cure at Bengaluru hospital
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US