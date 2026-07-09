Big Drama in Anupamaa! Prem Faces Anupama While Rahi Takes a Stand

The latest episode of Anupamaa is packed with emotional moments as relationships are tested and hidden feelings finally come out in the open. Anupama decides it is time to confront Prem about his recent behaviour, while Rahi gathers the courage to stand up to Shruti. The episode also highlights how misunderstandings and personal conflicts are affecting everyone around them.

The episode begins with Anupama becoming worried because Prem is not answering her phone calls. She fears that he may have left in anger and could take out his frustration on Rahi. Wanting to prevent any further problems, she decides to meet Prem in person and get answers directly from him. At the same time, Rahi also questions Prem about the decisions he has been making. She tells him that he has been deciding everything on her behalf without asking what she wants. Even though she does not agree with many of his actions, Rahi admits that she still loves him deeply and is willing to stand by him despite everything.

After much hesitation, Prem agrees to meet Anupama. As she prepares for the meeting, Rahi becomes anxious about how the conversation will go, while Digvijay worries that Prem may once again lose his temper. Before Anupama leaves, Digvijay encourages her to stay strong and reminds her that Prem cannot continue hurting people without being held responsible. His words give Anupama the confidence she needs to face the difficult conversation.

Meanwhile, Prerna and Ansh try to focus on their new married life. Prerna decorates their room for a fresh beginning, but she cannot hide her disappointment. She tells Ansh that what should have been a happy first day together has been overshadowed by the ongoing problems involving Prem. She feels that everyone in the Shah family is more worried about Prem than about them. Prerna says she can no longer keep quiet about her feelings and believes it is sometimes important to think about one’s own happiness. Ansh understands her emotions and reassures her of his love and support.

The much awaited meeting between Anupama and Prem finally takes place when Prem returns Anupama’s recipe diary. Prem assumes she has called him only to insult him again, but Anupama calmly tells him she wants to understand why he has changed so much. She asks whether he really burned the competition form and why he now seems filled with anger and hatred. Prem continues to mock her and even calls her the “slapping queen,” but Anupama refuses to react. She explains that her biggest concern is Rahi, who continues to support him only because she loves him, not because his actions are right.

At the Kothari house, another emotional confrontation unfolds as Rahi finally stands up to Shruti. She accuses Shruti of influencing Prem and turning him into someone he was never meant to become. When Shruti tries to justify Prem’s actions by calling them smart business moves, Rahi disagrees and says wrong is wrong, no matter how it is explained. She also tells Shruti to stop using her and Prem in her personal fight with Anupama. Rahi admits that Anupama has been fighting honestly, while they have been choosing the wrong path. She firmly asks Shruti to stop manipulating Prem and allow him to make his own decisions, setting the stage for even more drama in the coming episodes.