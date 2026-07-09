Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence After Blake Lively Legal Battle Finally Ends

Justin Baldoni has finally spoken publicly after reaching a legal settlement with Blake Lively, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most talked about legal battles. In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, the actor and filmmaker appeared alongside his wife, Emily Baldoni, as the couple reflected on the emotional journey they have faced over the past two years.

Emily began by thanking everyone who stood by their family after Blake Lively first made allegations against Justin in December 2024. She said they feel deep gratitude for the support they received during such a difficult period. However, she also made it clear that being thankful does not erase the pain they experienced. According to Emily, the family went through a great deal of emotional stress while trying to understand how the situation unfolded. She described it as a traumatic experience that affected them deeply and said they are still working towards healing as a family.

Justin also spoke about why he chose to remain silent throughout the legal battle. He explained that many painful and untrue things had been said about him over the past two years. Instead of responding publicly and adding to the controversy, he decided to let the legal process take its course. Emily added that the truth and facts eventually spoke for themselves. Justin thanked everyone who supported him during the time when he could not defend himself publicly, saying that simple words of thanks were not enough to express his appreciation.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively officially settled their legal dispute on May 4, just two weeks before the trial was due to begin. Earlier, a judge had dismissed 10 of the 13 claims made by Lively, including her allegation of sexual harassment. In a joint statement released after the settlement, both sides said they remain proud of the film It Ends With Us and its message of raising awareness about domestic violence. They also acknowledged that concerns raised during the dispute deserved to be heard and expressed their commitment to maintaining respectful and professional workplaces in the future. Both parties said they hope the settlement will allow everyone involved to move forward peacefully.

According to reports, neither Justin Baldoni nor Blake Lively received any financial payment as part of the settlement. However, reports also claimed that the combined legal costs for both sides reached around 60 million dollars during the lengthy court battle.

Following the settlement, both stars appeared to focus on moving forward with their personal lives. Blake Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala wearing a vintage Versace gown and was later seen enjoying time with her husband Ryan Reynolds. Justin and Emily were also spotted looking relaxed during a visit to a local market in Nashville. Their recent public appearances suggest both sides are now focused on healing and leaving the long legal dispute behind.