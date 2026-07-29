Karishma Tanna Welcomes Baby Boy With Varun Bangera On Guru Purnima

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband, businessman Varun Bangera, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with their fans through a joint post on Instagram on the special occasion of Guru Purnima. Their announcement quickly received love from fans, friends and several members of the entertainment industry.

Karishma and Varun revealed that their son was born on July 29, 2026, a day they described as especially meaningful because it coincided with Guru Purnima. Sharing the joyful update, the couple wrote, “Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026 Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.” The heartfelt message reflected the excitement and gratitude they felt as they entered a new phase of life as parents.

Soon after the announcement was posted, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Fans and well wishers celebrated the news, while many celebrities also shared their good wishes for the new parents. Among those who congratulated the couple were Wamiqa Gabbi, Smriti Irani, Sonal Chauhan and Amruta Khanvilkar, along with many others from the film and television industry.

Karishma and Varun had announced that they were expecting their first child in April this year. The couple chose to share the news through a beautiful maternity photoshoot that quickly caught the attention of their followers. In the pictures, both were seen wearing baseball caps with “Mom” and “Dad” written on them. One photograph featured a tiny pair of woollen baby socks, while another showed Karishma proudly posing with her baby bump.

At the time, they had captioned the post, “A little miracle, our greatest gift – August 2026.” Although the couple had earlier hinted at welcoming their baby later in the year, their son arrived on July 29, 2026, making the occasion even more special for the family.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022 in a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Since then, the couple have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media while keeping much of their personal life away from the spotlight.

With the arrival of their baby boy, Karishma and Varun have begun an exciting new chapter in their lives. Their announcement has been warmly received by fans and colleagues alike, with many wishing the family happiness, good health and memorable moments as they embrace parenthood together.