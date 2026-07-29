Spider Man Brand New Day Set To Break Avengers Endgame Advance Booking Record

The upcoming Marvel film Spider Man: Brand New Day is heading towards a historic box office opening in India, with advance bookings showing a massive response before its release. The Tom Holland starrer has already collected nearly Rs. 80 crore / USD 8.50 million (Rs. 66 crore nett) through advance sales for its four day extended opening weekend.

According to early tracking, the film has generated around Rs. 31 crore from the first day alone, while the remaining three days of the extended weekend have contributed around Rs. 49 crore in advance bookings. The strong numbers have increased expectations that the film could break the existing advance booking record held by a Hollywood release in India.

Until recently, it appeared that beating the record would be a close competition. However, the film witnessed a major jump in bookings, adding more than Rs. 15 crore in a single day. With advance sales continuing to grow, the film is now expected to move comfortably ahead of the current benchmark set by Avengers: Endgame.

The exact advance booking figure of Avengers: Endgame is not officially confirmed, but estimates suggest it was around Rs. 90 crore before its release in 2019. Over the last seven years, no other Hollywood film has come close to that number, with the next highest performers remaining significantly behind. If the current trend continues, Spider Man: Brand New Day could become the first Hollywood film in India to cross the Rs. 100 crore advance booking milestone.

The film is also expected to challenge the opening day record of Avengers: Endgame, which earned Rs. 65 crore (Rs. 53.50 crore nett) on its first day in 2019. However, the final result will depend on the walk in audience and same day ticket sales after the film releases.

Since Spider Man: Brand New Day is releasing during a four day extended weekend, it has an advantage over films that opened during regular three day weekends. Early estimates suggest that the film could record an opening weekend collection of more than Rs. 200 crore, with the possibility of reaching close to Rs. 250 crore.

The strong advance booking numbers indicate that the popularity of Spider Man continues to remain high among Indian audiences. With Tom Holland returning as the web slinging superhero, the film is now positioned for one of the biggest Hollywood openings in the Indian market.