Netflix’s Below Teaser Reveals A Terrifying Sea Monster Mystery

Netflix has released the teaser for Below, an upcoming six episode horror series that combines mystery, family drama and creature based horror. Set in a small coastal community in Newfoundland, Canada, the series follows the terrifying events that begin when a mysterious sea monster starts threatening the lives of local residents.

The story focuses on a group of people who must come together to fight the dangerous creature while uncovering secrets from their past. At the centre of the series is Calvin Penney, played by Josh Hartnett, a kind hearted fisherman who has spent years dealing with the mystery surrounding his father’s disappearance. Along with facing the threat from the sea, Calvin must also handle the challenges of raising his three children as a single father.

The series features Josh Hartnett, known for films including Trap, Oppenheimer, 30 Days of Night and The Faculty, returning to the horror genre. Charlie Heaton, who became popular for his role in Stranger Things, plays one of Calvin’s children. The cast also includes Ruby Stokes from Lockwood & Co. and Rohan Campbell from Halloween Ends as Calvin’s other children.

Mackenzie Davis, who recently appeared in the psychological horror film Speak No Evil, stars as Fonda Howander, a marine researcher who arrives in the area and joins Calvin in trying to stop the mysterious sea creature. Her character brings scientific knowledge to the fight against the unknown threat.

Created by Jesse McKeown, known for The Umbrella Academy, Below blends local legends, emotional family relationships and traditional monster horror. The series features direction from Jamie Childs, Helen Shaver and Stephen Dunn. The writing team includes Karen Walton, the writer behind the Canadian horror cult classic Ginger Snaps.

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the dark atmosphere, the coastal setting and the dangers faced by the characters as they try to understand the creature attacking their community. Along with the horror elements, the series also explores themes of family, loss and facing fears from the past.

Below will premiere on Netflix on October 8, bringing a new supernatural mystery to audiences with a story built around a terrifying creature from the sea and the people determined to stop it.