Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt Guru Purnima message

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima with a heartfelt message reflecting on the timeless bond between a guru and disciple. Taking to his blog, the 83 year old legend shared a verse from the Skanda Purana, writing, “एकमप्यक्षरं यस्तु गुरुः शिष्ये निवेदयेत्। पृथिव्यां नास्ति तद्द्रव्यं यद्दत्त्वा ह्यनृणी भवेत्,” highlighting that even if a guru imparts a single word of true knowledge to a disciple, no wealth on earth can ever repay that debt.

The verse translates to, “If a guru imparts even a single syllable of true knowledge to a disciple, there is no wealth on earth that can repay that debt.”

T 5812 – Guru poornima Greetings

एकमप्यक्षरं यस्तु गुरुः शिष्ये निवेदयेत्।

पृथिव्यां नास्ति तद्द्रव्यं यद्दत्त्वा ह्यनृणी भवेत् ।।

*(स्कन्दपुराणम्,४४/१७)*

अर्थात्-

गुरु शिष्य को जो एकाध अक्षर भी कहे,तो उसके बदले में पृथ्वी का ऐसा कोई धन नहीं,जो देकर गुरु के ऋण में से मुक्त हो… pic.twitter.com/BF35zkBkeF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2026

Explaining its deeper meaning, Bachchan wrote, “Even if the Guru speaks a few letters to the disciple, there is no wealth on earth that can be given in return for the Guru’s debt. Salutations on Gurupurnima🙏🏻 with respect and honor 🛕🙏🏽 affection and respect.”

He also extended his wishes on the occasion, writing, “prayers for the Guru .. and greetings of the auspicious day ..”

Beyond his celebrated film career, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be regarded as a mentor by millions, with a fan following that spans generations.

On the professional front, the legendary actor is set to return as the host of the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Shooting for the new season is expected to commence from August 1, with the iconic quiz show preparing to bring Bachchan’s trademark warmth, wit and commanding screen presence back to television audiences.