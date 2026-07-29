Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Reveals The Secret She Never Wanted Her Family To Know

Content creator and actor Shreya Kalra made an emotional revelation in the latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after one of her hidden secrets was brought into the spotlight during a task. Until this episode, none of her three secrets had been revealed on the show. However, the situation changed when Akanksha Choudhary made a move during the task that put Shreya at risk, leading to the keyword “cousin” being revealed.

Before sharing her story, Shreya explained that she had been trying to protect her secrets, not because she was worried about surviving in the competition, but because she feared the impact the truth could have on her family. She said, “I wanted to protect my secrets, not because I want to go in the finale, because I am sure I can go to the finale. I have given that much to the show. But I requested Akanksha not to reveal my secrets because I know this can ruin a lot of things in my family as well.”

Shreya then revealed that she was sexually abused by one of her cousins when she was 13 years old. She shared that her family was unaware of what had happened and that only Rishabh Jaiswal knew about it before she spoke on the show. Remembering those days, she explained that she often visited her grandmother’s house, where the entire family slept together in the hall. At that age, she did not understand what was happening to her. She said, “He used to grab me. I don’t want any sympathy. I am the last person to victimise myself. I don’t want people to sympathise with me when I go out.”

Shreya’s secret: “I was molested by one of my cousins when I was 13 years old. Until now, only Rishabh knew about it.” 💔



Bro, this is literally heartbreaking. Stay strong, Shreya. 💔 This is just unbelievable.#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/xHJREKFjfq — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 28, 2026

Shreya also explained why she never told her mother about the incident. She said her cousin’s mother had passed away, and her own mother had looked after him for nearly three years. She also spoke about her brother’s upcoming wedding in November, saying she feared this revelation could once again affect her family. According to Shreya, her brother’s earlier engagement had ended because she works in the entertainment industry and had previously been surrounded by controversies. She did not want history to repeat itself.

Speaking about her silence over the years, Shreya said, “Mujhe bas iska bura lagta hai ki main hamesha bolti hoon ki apne haq ke liye lado, aur main khud ye baat kisi ko bata nahi payi (What hurts me most is that I always tell people to fight for their rights, yet I couldn’t bring myself to tell anyone about this).” She added that despite everything, she even attended her cousin’s wedding with her family. She also said she believes her mother would be devastated if she learned about the incident through the show.

After Shreya finished speaking, several contestants comforted her and encouraged her to stay strong. Pamala Serena, Shivangi Joshi and Akanksha Chamola were among those who supported her during the emotional moment.

Shreya is the fourth contestant on Lock Upp to speak publicly about experiencing childhood sexual abuse. Earlier, Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi had also shared similar experiences on the show. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing daily at 8 pm.