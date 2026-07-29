Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Shares Painful Childhood Secret That Leaves Everyone Emotional

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, viewers witnessed one of the most emotional moments of the season as several contestants, including Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra, opened up about their biggest personal secrets. Harshad, who had already shared two secrets earlier in the competition, revealed his third and final secret. During the episode, he spoke about a traumatic experience from his childhood and explained how it has stayed with him for many years.

While sharing his story, Harshad revealed that he was around 9 to 10 years old when the incident happened. He said his parents had left him with people who were trusted not only by his family but also by the entire community. Remembering those days, he said, “I was around 9-10 years old. Our parents tend to trust other people with their children. Once they had left me with some trusted people, who were not only trusted by the family but by the whole community. Main thoda wahi dara sahma type ka bachcha tha (As a child, I was a little submissive). In the night, somebody was kind of rubbing himself on me.”

Harshad explained that he was frightened and did not understand what was happening at the time. He said he pretended to be asleep because he was scared and had never spoken about the incident before. Recalling another moment from the same experience, he shared, “I didn’t know what was happening. I was scared. I acted like I was sleeping. I have never told anyone about this before because I didn’t even know what had happened. My pet name is Monu. He called me to the balcony to show me something for which he had to lift me. Then again he was picking me up and doing something which again I did not understand. I did not know how to question. I was scared.”

After revealing his experience, Harshad urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and encourage them to speak freely if something makes them uncomfortable. He said, “For people like me, whatever happens we need to blurt out and discuss things so that the wrongdoer is exposed! Those people are still living their lives joyously and I am standing here with my… That’s why I have a little bit fear when it comes to gay men. I don’t hate them I am just scared of them. That’s my truth.”

Harshad was harrassed by a gay at the age of 9 . Everyone judged him when he made some remarks about gay . This is the reason why he feels uncomfortable around gay .#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/ljPaJbXlx7 — (@avyyaan) July 28, 2026

Harshad’s emotional revelation deeply affected everyone present in the house. Actor Ram Kapoor was seen breaking down in tears as he listened to Harshad’s story, making it one of the most emotional moments of the season.

Meanwhile, the contestants currently in the ‘At Risk’ category include Harshad Chopda, Pamala Serena, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi. The episode highlighted the importance of speaking about difficult experiences and creating a safe environment where children feel comfortable sharing their concerns with trusted adults.