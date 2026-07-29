Ram Charan Shares Health Update After Wrist Surgery In Coimbatore

Actor Ram Charan has successfully undergone wrist surgery after suffering an injury while shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. The procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore, where doctors treated the injury to his right wrist. According to reports, the surgery was successful, and the actor is now recovering under medical supervision. News of his surgery has brought relief to fans, who have been closely following updates about his health.

Reports suggest that Ram Charan injured his right wrist during the filming of Peddi. Despite the pain and discomfort, he chose to postpone the surgery so that he could complete his promotional commitments. Only after finishing his scheduled work did he undergo the required medical procedure. His decision to continue working despite the injury has been widely discussed by fans and members of the film industry.

A photograph of Ram Charan from the hospital has now gone viral on social media. In the picture, the actor is seen smiling and posing with the team of doctors who performed the surgery. Another image showing him resting in his hospital bed has also been widely shared online. These photos have reassured fans that the actor is recovering well. Soon after the pictures appeared on social media, thousands of fans posted messages wishing him a quick and complete recovery.

According to reports, doctors have advised Ram Charan to take around eight weeks of rest along with physiotherapy. During this period, he will go through rehabilitation to regain strength in his wrist before returning to work. His medical team is reportedly satisfied with the outcome of the surgery and expects him to make a steady recovery by following the recommended treatment plan.

Our beloved #RamCharan has successfully undergone wrist surgery in Coimbatore under the supervision of a highly experienced medical team.



Doctors have recommended 8 weeks of rest and physiotherapy to ensure a complete recovery.

Take all the time you need, Anna. Your health comes… pic.twitter.com/gJWKks1g1m — RC yuvashakthi srikakulam (@RCYuvashaktiskm) July 28, 2026

The production house behind Peddi, Vriddhi Cinemas, also released a statement after the surgery. It said, “We are happy to know that our beloved Mega Power Star Ram Charan Garu has successfully undergone wrist surgery for an injury sustained during the shoot of Peddi. Despite the discomfort, he continued shooting and completed crucial portions of the film with remarkable dedication and commitment. His passion, perseverance, and unwavering professionalism have been truly inspiring to the entire team. We are glad to know that he is doing well. We wish him a smooth and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the best of health very soon.”

Ram Charan is currently recovering in Coimbatore with the support of his family. His father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana have been by his side throughout his treatment and recovery. Fans from across the world continue to send their best wishes and hope to see the actor return to film sets once he has fully recovered.