Jumanji Open World Trailer Brings The Adventure Into The Real World

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, giving fans their first look at the final chapter of the popular action adventure series. The new film reunites Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, who return for one last journey together. Scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 26, 2026, the film promises to deliver a fresh twist by bringing the dangerous world of Jumanji into the real world.

Unlike the previous films, where the characters entered the magical game, Jumanji: Open World changes the story in a major way. This time, the game escapes from its console and unleashes its dangers into everyday life. The heroes who once managed to survive the deadly jungles of Jumanji now face an even greater challenge as they try to stop the game’s chaos from spreading across the real world. The trailer offers a glimpse of thrilling action scenes, unexpected creatures and plenty of comedy as the familiar team comes together once again.

According to Sony Pictures, Jumanji: Open World is “the hilarious final instalment of the globally beloved action adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.” The new storyline raises the stakes by moving the adventure beyond the game and into places where anyone can become part of the action.

The film features the return of the franchise’s main cast, including Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. Also returning are Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser’Darius Blain and Rhys Darby. Nick Jonas and Danny DeVito are also part of the cast, bringing back several familiar faces from the earlier films. Jumanji: Open World is directed by Jake Kasdan, who also directed the previous successful entries in the series.

Since the release of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle in 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019, the franchise has become one of the most successful action comedy series in recent years. The new film aims to conclude the story by reuniting its popular cast while introducing a different setting that expands the world of Jumanji beyond the game itself.

Jumanji: Open World is set to release in cinemas on December 26, 2026, marking the final adventure for the much loved team as they face their biggest challenge yet.