Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Disney’s Live-Action Moana Isn’t Too Soon and Responds to Viral Wig Memes

Dwayne Johnson is addressing two of the biggest conversations surrounding Disney’s live-action Moana: why the remake arrived just a decade after the original and why his long-haired Maui look became an instant viral sensation. Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Johnson revealed that he never agreed with the criticism that Disney was rushing the remake. The actor, who returns as the demigod Maui after voicing the character in both animated films, said the studio first approached him with the idea back in 2019.

“I never bought into this idea that you have to wait 20 or 30 years,” Johnson explained. He believes the story’s themes of courage, identity and family are timeless and become even more powerful when audiences see real actors bringing them to life.

Director Thomas Kail shared a similar view, saying a decade is enough time for a new generation of fans to revisit the story in a different format. He pointed out that many children who watched the original Moana are now teenagers or young adults, making this adaptation feel like a natural next step rather than an unnecessary remake.

Producer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda added another reason for revisiting the beloved Disney story. He said the live-action version creates meaningful opportunities for Pacific Islander performers and creatives to represent their culture on screen in a more authentic way. He also praised newcomer Catherine Laga’aia, who was selected for the title role after beating more than 32,000 hopefuls during the casting process.

While the film’s story has generated excitement, Johnson’s appearance as Maui has become a talking point of its own. Images of the actor wearing Maui’s signature long, curly hair quickly spread across social media, with many fans joking that seeing one of Hollywood’s most recognizable bald stars wearing a flowing wig felt unusual.

Johnson admitted he found the internet’s reaction hilarious.

“I spent 48 hours laughing at it,” he said, adding that he understands why people were surprised. “I’m a pretty well-known bald actor.”

However, he encouraged fans to wait until they see the full film before judging the look.

Kail also explained that Maui’s hair wasn’t simply a cosmetic decision. During development of the original animated movie, Disney’s Oceanic Cultural Trust advised filmmakers that Maui’s hair is an important part of the legendary figure’s identity and cultural significance. As a result, giving the character long hair was never considered optional for either version of the film.

Disney’s live-action Moana stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana alongside Dwayne Johnson as Maui. The highly anticipated remake arrives in theatres on July 10, aiming to introduce one of Disney’s most successful modern stories to a whole new generation.