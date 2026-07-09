Emmy Rossum Reflects on Equal Pay Battle During Shameless: “I Was Shook”

Emmy Rossum is looking back on one of the biggest behind-the-scenes stories from Shameless, admitting she was caught completely off guard when her salary negotiations became public. During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Rossum recalled her well-publicized equal pay battle with Showtime in 2016, saying she never expected a private business discussion to turn into headline news.

“I was shook,” Rossum said, explaining that she first learned about the reports while scrolling through social media during a writers’ retreat. She described the negotiations as a private matter and said she worried about how the publicity would affect not only herself but also the cast and crew, many of whom were handling their own contract discussions at the time.

Ironically, the unexpected media attention ended up working in her favour.

Rossum revealed that public reaction quickly shifted the conversation, with many questioning why she was not already earning the same salary as her co-star William H. Macy. According to the actress, the issue was resolved within a day after the story gained widespread attention.

For Rossum, the dispute was never simply about money. Instead, she said it was about fairness and receiving equal recognition for equal work.

When Shameless premiered, Rossum acknowledged that Macy’s long-established Hollywood career justified his higher salary. However, as the Showtime drama became a success, Fiona Gallagher evolved into one of the series’ central characters alongside Frank Gallagher. Rossum said she believed her growing role, fan support and contribution to the show’s popularity justified equal compensation.

She first requested a raise during the third season, but that effort was unsuccessful. Another attempt before season eight was also initially rejected, leaving her uncertain whether an agreement would ever be reached.

Rossum stressed that her goal was always to remain professional throughout the negotiations.

“My focus is never on money. It’s on what’s fair and what’s right,” she said, adding that she hoped her successful negotiations also encouraged broader conversations about pay equity for women across the entertainment industry.

Rossum ultimately remained with Shameless through season nine before departing the acclaimed series in 2018. She previously described leaving the role of Fiona Gallagher as an emotional decision, saying the character would always remain a part of her life.

Shameless continued for two additional seasons before concluding in 2021, but Rossum’s equal pay victory remains one of television’s most widely discussed examples of performers successfully negotiating salary parity during the height of a hit series.