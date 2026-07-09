Dune: Part Three Trailer Reveals A Dark Future For Paul Atreides

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have released the official trailer for ‘Dune: Part Three‘, giving fans their first detailed look at the final film in director Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction trilogy. The trailer was released on July 8 (local time), ahead of the film’s theatrical and IMAX release on December 18, 2026.

The film is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah and takes the story forward nearly two decades after the events of ‘Dune: Part Two’. The new chapter follows Paul Atreides after he has taken control of the Imperium and become Emperor. The trailer shows Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul with a new buzz cut and a much tougher appearance. Now ruling the galaxy, Paul is dealing with the heavy consequences of the holy war that has been fought in his name. The footage suggests that his position has become more difficult as he struggles with the impact of the choices he made to gain power. Along with political challenges, he also continues to face troubling visions about the future, making his rule even more complicated.

Zendaya returns as Chani, whose relationship with Paul has changed dramatically since the previous film. The trailer shows her preparing for conflict while expressing a deep sense of betrayal over Paul’s decision to take power. Their broken relationship appears to be one of the main emotional storylines in the film. At the same time, the trailer hints at a growing conspiracy against Paul as powerful political groups begin working against House Atreides, creating new dangers for the Emperor and those closest to him.

The trailer also confirms the return of several familiar characters. Jason Momoa is back as Duncan Idaho, with the footage hinting at the character’s return as the cloned “Ghola” named Hayt. One of the biggest highlights is Robert Pattinson’s first appearance as Scytale, the shape shifting Face Dancer from the Bene Tleilaxu. The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor Joy as Alia Atreides and Javier Bardem, who all reprise their roles in the story.

Denis Villeneuve has directed the film and co wrote the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer has returned to compose the music for the final chapter of the trilogy.

The trailer, titled “Sacrifice and Sovereignty,” presents a darker and more thoughtful story as Paul faces political unrest, personal loss and the growing cost of his decisions. ‘Dune: Part Three’ is scheduled to release in theatres and IMAX on December 18, 2026, bringing Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s story to its conclusion.