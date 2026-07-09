Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna’s First Words To Akanksha Chamola Grab Attention Says, ‘Band Baja Diya Tune’

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally entered Lock Upp 2 as the first visitor, and the latest promo captures an emotional moment between him and his wife, Akanksha Chamola. His appearance on the show comes after days of speculation and has now been officially confirmed through the new promo. Gaurav’s entry is especially significant because it comes just days after Akanksha revealed on the reality show that the couple has decided to end their marriage. Their emotional meeting has left viewers wondering whether the two will speak openly about their relationship during the show.

The latest promo begins with host Farah Khan announcing the start of visiting hours while all the contestants remain inside their jail cells. Her announcement immediately sparks curiosity among the inmates, who begin wondering who will be the first visitor. “Visiting hours shuru ho chuke hain. Aaj sabse milne aa rahe hain humare pehle visitor,” announces Farah. Moments later, Gaurav Khanna enters the jail. Before meeting anyone, he recites a poem and then walks directly towards Akanksha. As he reaches her, he smiles and says, “Band baja diya tune,” leaving Akanksha visibly emotional during their reunion.

Gaurav khanna coming tomorrow to meet Akanksha Chamola in Lock up🔥



are they really getting divorced or this was just planned for hype ?🤔#GauravKhanna #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/WUw1NhODBP — Sarthak🍷 (@VibexSarthak) July 8, 2026

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha shared that she and Gaurav have decided to part ways after being married for nine years. She revealed that they have been living separately for the past one year and had chosen to keep the matter private until now. According to Akanksha, there is no bitterness between them despite their decision to separate. She explained that they continue to stay in touch and respect each other, but over time they realised they wanted different things from life. “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life,” she said.

Akanksha also spoke about another personal aspect of her life during the show. The topic came up after fellow contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed that Akanksha is bisexual. During the weekend episode, Akanksha spoke openly about her sexuality and said she has always felt comfortable around feminine energy. She also revealed that before marrying Gaurav, she had been in a few same sex relationships. Sharing her experience, she said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females.”

With Gaurav Khanna now entering Lock Upp 2 as a visitor, viewers are waiting to see whether the couple will discuss their relationship further and how their interaction unfolds in the coming episodes.