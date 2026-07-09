Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor Bring Back Gunday Memories At Anshula Kapoor’s Reception

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor brought back memories from their film Gunday as they danced to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding reception. Videos from the celebration have gone viral on social media, showing the two actors recreating the popular song from their 2014 film. Their performance quickly became one of the most talked about moments of the evening, with guests cheering as they enjoyed the energetic reunion.

The wedding reception was held on Tuesday evening after Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got married in Mumbai on July 6. The event was attended by close family members and several well known faces from the film industry. Among the many highlights of the evening, Ranveer and Arjun’s performance stood out as they danced together to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, a song that continues to be a favourite at weddings and celebrations even more than a decade after its release. Their dance reminded many fans of Gunday, the film that brought the two actors together on screen and was appreciated for their natural chemistry.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor have remained close friends even after working together in Gunday. Over the years, they have often spoken about their friendship and have regularly supported each other’s work. They have also appeared together at public events and have entertained fans with their fun interactions, making their reunion at the wedding reception even more special for those present.

The celebrations continued with another memorable moment as Ranveer and Arjun joined singer Himesh Reshammiya on stage. The trio sang along to some of his popular songs, including ‘Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri’, while guests joined in and enjoyed the live performance. Several videos from the evening captured the lively atmosphere, with many people singing and recording the performances on their phones.

Other videos from the reception also showed Ranveer Singh dancing as songs from his latest film Dhurandhar played during the celebrations. Guests were seen recording his energetic performance throughout the evening.

The reception was attended by several members of the Kapoor family, including Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Other guests included Bobby Deol, Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Orry, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the response to Dhurandhar. He is also preparing for Pralay, a post apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film is expected to go on floors in September, with a major shooting schedule planned in Australia.