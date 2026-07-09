Janhvi Kapoor’s Mehendi Had A Sweet Surprise For Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor attended her sister Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding reception in a Manish Malhotra outfit that quickly caught the attention of fans on social media. While many praised her look, another small detail became the highlight of the evening. Several social media users noticed that Janhvi’s mehendi included a personal tribute to her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi later shared a series of pictures from the celebration on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at her outfit and accessories. One detail that stood out was her mehendi, which featured Shikhar Pahariya’s nickname, “Shikhu,” written in Hindi. The name was part of a simple, elegant and minimal henna design. Fans quickly spotted the detail and shared screenshots and reactions online, making it one of the most talked about moments from her post.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been linked for several years. According to reports, they first started dating in 2016. However, the two reportedly parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018. In 2023, rumours of their relationship began again after they were seen together at several public events. Since then, they have frequently been spotted attending celebrations, visiting temples and spending time together, leading to continued interest in their relationship.

Janhvi has also dropped subtle hints about her bond with Shikhar during public interactions. On several occasions, she has affectionately referred to him as “Shikhu.” Their public appearances together and social media moments have often attracted attention, making them one of the most talked about rumoured couples in Bollywood.

There were also reports claiming that Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were planning to get married this year. However, the rumours were later dismissed by Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, putting an end to the speculation.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Peddi. The film drew attention after a section of viewers felt that her character had been hypersexualised. Following the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised to the audience and reportedly made changes to the film.

Janhvi will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale, which also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. The film is scheduled to release in May next year. She is also reportedly working on Raaka, although further details about the project are yet to be officially announced.