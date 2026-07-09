Isha Ambani Steals The Spotlight At Manish Malhotra’s Paris Couture Debut

Manish Malhotra marked an important moment in his career on July 8 as he presented his collection at the official Paris Haute Couture calendar. The four day fashion event also featured some of the biggest names in the industry, including Chanel, Dior, Balenciaga and Schiaparelli. His participation is seen as a significant moment for Indian fashion, as he became one of the few Indian designers to showcase his work on one of the world’s most respected couture platforms.

Among those present at the show was Isha Ambani, who attended to support the designer. Over the years, Manish Malhotra has designed outfits for the Ambani family on many important occasions, including serving as the creative director for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in 2024. For the Paris event, Isha chose a gold sequined gown featuring a high halter neckline and a criss cross design at the bodice. She completed her look with champagne toned strappy heels and minimal jewellery, allowing the outfit to remain the main focus. During the show, she was seen seated in the front row alongside Anna Wintour and Fan Bingbing, where they were seen interacting before the presentation began.

The collection reflected Manish Malhotra’s signature style, with detailed hand embroidery, rich fabrics and traditional Indian craftsmanship. Techniques such as zardozi embroidery were used throughout the collection, highlighting the detailed handwork that is often associated with Indian couture. The garments focused on craftsmanship created by skilled artisans rather than machine made production.

Titled “Maa,” the collection was inspired by the designer’s mother, Garima Malhotra, who passed away on March 4. Before the show, Manish shared an emotional message on Instagram, remembering the role his mother played in his life and career. He wrote, “The colours of my childhood in the 70s were the colours of my mother’s sarees. Long before I understood fashion, I understood love, beauty, and belonging. When I chose an unconventional path in the 80s, my mother never asked me to be certain. She simply believed in me. Sometimes, love is the greatest permission to dream. In the 90s, as my world grew, I realised everything I set out to achieve carried a part of her with it. Success may have found me later, but her faith was where everything truly began.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended the event to support Manish Malhotra. He wore an all black outfit paired with a crystal embellished cape jacket. His presence, along with several international guests, added to the significance of the evening as Manish Malhotra presented a collection that combined personal memories with traditional Indian craftsmanship on the Paris Haute Couture stage.