Raghav Juyal’s ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ Trailer Promises Non Stop Laughter

The makers of ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai‘ have released the official trailer of the upcoming comedy film, giving audiences a first look at Raghav Juyal in the lead role. After receiving appreciation for his performances in Kill and The Bads of Bollywood*, the actor is now returning with a completely different character. In this film, Raghav plays Ajay Singh, a man whose dreams and ambitions take him on an unexpected and humorous journey filled with unusual situations and colourful characters.

The trailer introduces a light hearted story packed with comedy, family drama and exaggerated moments. It opens with the line, “An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t,” immediately setting the mood for a film that does not take itself too seriously. As the trailer moves forward, it shows Ajay Singh finding himself in one funny situation after another. The story is filled with misunderstandings, over the top comedy and dramatic moments that are designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

Raghav Juyal’s comic timing is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Known for his dancing and acting, he appears in a fun and energetic role that is very different from his recent performances. The trailer suggests that comedy will remain at the centre of the story, while family relationships and personal ambitions also play an important role in the film.

Along with Raghav Juyal, the film features a large supporting cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, Naser Al Azzeh, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Dev B Agrawal, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai and Parvathy Omanakuttan. The trailer offers brief glimpses of these characters, hinting at the different personalities and comic situations they bring to the story.

‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is presented by Eastwood Pictures and is produced under the banners of Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The film has been directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal. It is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal.

With its mix of comedy, family emotions and entertaining characters, the trailer gives viewers an idea of the film’s light hearted approach. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30.