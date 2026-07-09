Jessica Alba Shares Romantic Italy Vacation Photos With Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba has shared a glimpse of her vacation in Italy with boyfriend Danny Ramirez through a series of photos and videos on social media. The actress posted several personal moments from the trip on Instagram, giving fans a look at their relaxing holiday by the sea. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Ciao, Italy,” and tagged Hotel Il Pellicano, a luxury beachfront hotel where the couple stayed during their visit.

The photo collection included several candid moments from their vacation. One picture showed Jessica Alba relaxing on the beach in a brown bikini, while Danny Ramirez was seen beside her wearing black swim shorts. Other photos featured the couple enjoying meals together, taking selfies during dinner and spending time by the beach. Jessica also shared short videos of the two relaxing by the water and another clip of them raising their glasses while sitting on a boat, giving followers a closer look at their holiday.

The Italy trip came shortly after Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez attended a high profile event in New York City. The couple was among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration, which took place at Madison Square Garden. Their appearance at the event attracted attention, and their latest vacation photos have once again sparked interest among fans.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have reportedly been in a relationship for about a year. Although they had been linked for some time, they made their first official public appearance as a couple at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2025. Since then, the two have largely kept their relationship private, occasionally sharing glimpses of their time together through social media and public appearances.

Jessica, who is known for films such as Fantastic Four, is also the co founder of The Honest Company. Danny Ramirez is best known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick and has continued to build his career with several film and television projects. While both actors usually keep their personal lives away from the spotlight, their latest Instagram post offered fans a rare look at their relationship.

With beachside moments, scenic views and relaxed holiday pictures, Jessica Alba’s latest post gave followers a simple glimpse into her time in Italy with Danny Ramirez, while also highlighting a relationship that has steadily drawn public attention over the past year.