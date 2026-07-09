Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Casual Day Out With Vittoria Ceretti In New York City

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were recently seen spending time together during a casual outing in New York City. The couple enjoyed an afternoon bike ride on July 8, keeping a low profile as they made their way through the city. Their latest appearance comes as they continue to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye despite ongoing interest from fans and the media.

For the outing, Leonardo DiCaprio chose a relaxed look, wearing a white T shirt with brown cargo shorts. He completed his outfit with a brown baseball cap, sunglasses and a grey face mask. Vittoria Ceretti also opted for a casual style, wearing a red tank top with blue jeans and black flip flops. She completed her look with a white sweater draped over her shoulders as the couple enjoyed their ride together.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been linked since August 2023. Although they have been photographed together on several occasions, they have chosen to keep their relationship private. The couple has not yet made an official red carpet appearance together, preferring to stay away from the spotlight when it comes to their personal lives.

Earlier in 2024, reports suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were engaged. However, those rumours were later found to be untrue, and neither of them confirmed the speculation. Since then, they have continued to make occasional public appearances together while maintaining a low profile.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti were spotted cruising around NYC on a couple of Citi Bikes on Wednesday (July 8). At one point during their outing the pair were seen chatting to Robin Thicke.



(Credit: SONIC / BACKGRID)#LeonardoDiCaprio #VittoriaCeretti #RobinThicke pic.twitter.com/iwecTwVOKG — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) July 9, 2026

In a 2025 interview, Vittoria Ceretti spoke briefly about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. She explained that she does not like being identified only as the actor’s girlfriend, saying she prefers to be recognised for her own identity and career. Her comments drew attention as they offered a rare insight into how the couple handles public interest in their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently preparing for the release of One Battle After Another, while Vittoria Ceretti continues her successful career as an international model. Even though both are well known public figures, they have remained selective about sharing details of their personal lives.

Their latest bike ride in New York City offered another glimpse of the couple spending quiet time together, showing that they continue to keep their relationship simple and private while balancing their busy professional careers.