BTS say No to Grammys, ignite global Music Industry debate

BTS have once again found themselves at the centre of a global conversation, this time not for a record-breaking album or chart-topping single, but for choosing to stay away from the Grammy Awards. The seven-member group has officially announced that they will not submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, despite the Recording Academy introducing a brand new category, Best Asian Pop Music Performance, for the 2027 edition. Their decision has sparked a worldwide debate about whether music should be recognised based on artistic merit alone or separated by region and language.

The Recording Academy unveiled the new category in June as part of several additions aimed at reflecting the growing influence of Asian pop music across the world. The award is intended to honour performances from artists across Asian music markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

However, as Grammy submissions opened this month, all seven BTS members shared a coordinated statement through their Instagram Stories confirming that they would not be entering their music this year. Explaining their decision, the group said they hope music is “heard and loved for what it is, rather than being categorized by region or language.”

That brief statement has become the talking point across the global music industry.

For BTS fans, the move reflects the journey the group has taken over the past decade. BTS never sought recognition as a regional act. Instead, they consistently competed alongside the world’s biggest artists, becoming the first K-pop group to earn Grammy nominations in mainstream categories and performing multiple times on music’s biggest stage. Although a Grammy win has remained elusive, their nominations were widely seen as proof that Korean artists could stand shoulder to shoulder with the global music industry’s biggest names.

Rather than becoming one of the favourites to win the inaugural Asian Pop category, BTS have chosen to step aside, with many fans interpreting the decision as a stand for equal recognition rather than separate recognition.

The announcement has triggered passionate reactions online. Many fans have praised BTS for reinforcing the belief that music should not be divided by geography or language, arguing that the group has already demonstrated how songs in Korean can achieve worldwide success without needing a separate competitive space.

Others, however, believe the Recording Academy’s decision deserves support. Industry observers point out that while BTS have already achieved unprecedented global recognition, many talented artists across Asia rarely receive Grammy attention. A dedicated category, they argue, creates opportunities for deserving musicians from across the continent who might otherwise remain overlooked.

The differing viewpoints have turned BTS’ decision into a much bigger conversation about representation in global music. Is a separate category a celebration of diversity, or does it unintentionally create another barrier between Asian artists and mainstream international awards? There is no clear consensus, and BTS’ announcement has only intensified that discussion.

The decision is also significant because BTS were widely expected to be among the strongest contenders for the new award. Their absence means the category will make its debut without one of the biggest acts responsible for bringing Asian pop into the global mainstream.

Whether other leading Asian artists choose to follow BTS’s example remains to be seen. For now, the group’s decision has once again demonstrated the influence they command beyond music itself. Few artists can make headlines simply by declining to enter an awards show, but BTS have turned that choice into a global conversation about how music should be recognised in an increasingly connected world.