Dhamaal 4 Nears Rs. 150 Crore As Ajay Devgn Film Continues Strong Run

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 continues to maintain a steady run at the Indian box office. The comedy drama collected around Rs. 2 crore on its third Tuesday, recording a 33 per cent jump compared to the previous day. With this addition, the film’s third week collection reached Rs. 15.50 crore in just 5 days.

Adding the collections from its first two weeks, the film has now reached a total of Rs. 149 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie collected Rs. 95 crore during its first week and followed it with Rs. 38.50 crore in its second week, showing good audience support even after the initial release period.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is expected to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark soon. However, the film will face competition from Spider Man: Brand New Day from the upcoming weekend, which could affect its further growth. Based on the current trend, the film is expected to end its theatrical run around the Rs. 160 crore nett mark in India.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has already been declared a Clean HIT at the box office. However, its final performance may not reach the very high expectations created after its strong opening weekend. Despite that, the film has managed to become one of Bollywood’s successful releases of the year.

Dhamaal 4 is now the fourth HIT film of the year for Bollywood after Border 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla. Among these successful films, three belong to established franchises, while one carried similarities with the popular horror comedy space of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The performance suggests that franchise films continue to attract audiences when the content connects with viewers.

The film’s box office journey also highlights the strength of comedy entertainers in theatres. Despite discussions around franchise fatigue after some sequel films failed last year, successful releases like Dhamaal 4 indicate that audiences are still interested in familiar brands when they deliver entertainment.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections In India

Day Nett

Week One Rs. 95.00 cr.

2nd Friday Rs. 5.25 cr.

2nd Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr.

2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr.

2nd Monday Rs. 3.00 cr.

2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr.

2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.50 cr.

2nd Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr.

3rd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr.

3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr.

3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr.

3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr.

3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 149.00 cr.

With a strong hold in its third week, Dhamaal 4 has established itself as a successful theatrical release and is heading towards a respectable finish despite upcoming competition.