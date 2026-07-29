Jana Nayagan Crosses Rs. 166 Crore As Vijay’s Stardom Defies All Challenges

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Jana Nayagan continued its steady run at the Indian box office by collecting around Rs. 9 crore on its sixth day. With this, the film’s total six day theatrical collection reached Rs. 166 crore gross in India. The performance has been considered notable because the film faced several challenges even before its release.

The Vijay starrer earned strong numbers in its home state of Tamil Nadu, where it has collected Rs. 97.75 crore and is expected to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark soon. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film has also performed well in several major markets. It collected Rs. 24.75 crore in Karnataka, Rs. 12.25 crore in the Telugu states, while Kerala contributed around Rs. 13.50 crore. The remaining Indian markets added approximately Rs. 17.75 crore to the total.

While these numbers may not match the record breaking collections usually associated with Vijay’s films, the circumstances surrounding Jana Nayagan make its box office journey different. The film was originally planned for a January release but faced delays due to certification issues. During this waiting period, the film was leaked online and reportedly watched by a large number of people before its theatrical release.

After the leak, the film also received mixed to negative reactions from sections of the audience. Despite these hurdles, it managed to open strongly and continued to collect good numbers in theatres. The film’s performance highlights the impact of Vijay’s popularity and his strong connection with audiences.

Trade reports suggest that for many actors, a film facing such challenges would have struggled to cross even Rs. 50 crore or Rs. 100 crore. However, Jana Nayagan managed to reach strong domestic numbers and crossed the Rs. 200 crore plus worldwide mark after its opening weekend, with contributions from both Indian and overseas markets.

The film was made on a high budget, with a significant portion reportedly spent on the actor’s remuneration. Because of the overall costs, recovering the investment may remain challenging. However, if Vijay takes responsibility for part of the losses, the producer could have a better chance of managing the financial impact.

For theatre owners, especially in Tamil Nadu, the film has provided strong business during its run and continues to bring audiences to cinemas.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections In India

Area Gross

Tamil Nadu Rs. 97.75 cr.

APTS Rs. 12.25 cr.

Karnataka Rs. 24.75 cr.

Kerala Rs. 13.50 cr.

Rest of India Rs. 17.75 cr.

INDIA Rs. 166.00 cr.