Kiara Advani Opens Up About Motherhood, Love And Her Boldest Role Yet

Kiara Advani has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actors with successful films such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Game Changer. As she prepares for the release of her upcoming film Toxic, the actor has spoken about the personal and professional changes that have shaped her life. In the cover story of Femina’s July August 2026 issue, Kiara reflected on authenticity, motherhood, storytelling, love and her future in cinema.

Talking about the kind of roles she enjoys playing, Kiara said she prefers characters that reflect the many dimensions of women instead of following common stereotypes. She explained, “I don’t like stereotyping women in a box. We are so much more than that, so why shouldn’t our characters be?” According to the actor, meaningful stories should present women as strong, complex and realistic individuals.

Kiara also discussed her upcoming film Toxic, which she described as one of the most important projects of her career. She revealed that the character immediately caught her attention because of its depth and emotional complexity. Speaking about accepting the role, she said, “When I heard the narration, I was mesmerised by how well fleshed out this character was, all the meat an actor longs for. I felt I had reached a place in my career where I was confident enough to take on such a character.”

Reflecting on this stage of her life, Kiara shared that while she remains focused on achieving more in her career, she also wants to stay true to herself. She said, “While I’m entering the ambitious chapter of my life, the one thing I want to protect is my authenticity.”

The actor also spoke about becoming a mother and how the experience has changed her understanding of life and relationships. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Motherhood has deepened my emotional understanding of love, vulnerability, and responsibility…” She explained that this new phase has influenced the way she looks at both her personal life and her work.

Speaking about her relationship with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara said that love is built through everyday support, trust and understanding rather than grand gestures. She shared, “Love is in the everyday acts of showing up with patience, trust, and understanding… I’ve realised happiness in your personal life gives you the confidence to take bigger creative risks.”

Through the interview, Kiara offered a glimpse into how her priorities have evolved as both an actor and an individual. While she continues to challenge herself with meaningful roles like Toxic, she also values the balance that family, motherhood and personal happiness bring to her life. Her journey reflects a phase where professional ambition and personal growth are moving forward together, shaping the next chapter of her career.