The Odyssey Crosses Rs. 150 Crore As Christopher Nolan Creates Box Office History

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is continuing its impressive run at the Indian box office. The film collected around Rs. 5.75 crore on its second Tuesday, showing a 21 per cent growth compared to the previous day. With this addition, the film’s second week collection reached Rs. 46.25 crore in just 5 days.

Combining this with its strong first week collection of Rs. 104.25 crore, the Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer has now reached a total of Rs. 150.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. The film has maintained steady audience interest even after completing its first week in theatres.

Based on the current trend, The Odyssey is expected to finish its second week with around Rs. 160 crore in India. If the film continues to hold well in the coming days, it could reach the Rs. 200 crore gross mark during its complete theatrical run. If achieved, this would become Christopher Nolan’s first double century collection in India.

However, the film’s final numbers will depend on how strongly it performs against the upcoming release Spider Man: Brand New Day, which is expected to attract a large audience due to the popularity of the franchise.

A major reason behind the film’s strong performance is the popularity of Christopher Nolan. Over the years, Nolan has built a dedicated audience in India, with many viewers considering him one of the most respected filmmakers in modern cinema. His popularity has grown significantly, especially after the success of his recent releases and the strong response to the re release of Interstellar.

Like his previous film Oppenheimer, The Odyssey belongs to a genre that has not traditionally been among the biggest performers in India. Despite that, Nolan’s name has helped bring audiences to theatres. Trade observers believe that a more mainstream Nolan film with wider appeal, similar to Inception or The Dark Knight, could achieve even bigger numbers in the Indian market.

The Odyssey Box Office Collections In India

Day Gross

Friday Rs. 19.50 cr.

Saturday Rs. 25.50 cr.

Sunday Rs. 24.25 cr.

Monday Rs. 9.50 cr.

Tuesday Rs. 10.00 cr.

Wednesday Rs. 8.50 cr.

Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr.

2nd Friday Rs. 8.25 cr.

2nd Saturday Rs. 13.50 cr.

2nd Sunday Rs. 14.00 cr.

2nd Monday Rs. 4.75 cr.

2nd Tuesday Rs. 5.75 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 150.50 cr.

With steady weekday collections and strong audience interest, The Odyssey is now positioned as one of the biggest Hollywood successes in India and could create a new milestone for Christopher Nolan at the Indian box office.