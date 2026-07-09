Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Return to Court in Ongoing Custody Battle Over Son Ever

Reality stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are back in court as their highly publicized custody dispute over their young son, Ever, continues to unfold. The former couple, known for their appearances on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, attended a review hearing as legal proceedings surrounding custody arrangements entered another chapter. The latest hearing comes amid fresh allegations that have further intensified the already contentious legal battle. According to TMZ, Dakota recently accused Taylor of violating an active restraining order on multiple occasions. One allegation claims she attempted to arrange a visit with their son by having a third party contact someone connected to Dakota.

He also reportedly believes she indirectly referenced him in a recent Instagram Story about police being called to her home, arguing that it crossed the boundaries set by the protective order.

The custody dispute is not limited to Dakota. Taylor is also involved in a separate legal battle with her former husband, Tate Paul, concerning custody of the three children they share together.

That case recently resulted in a court order requiring Taylor to undergo drug and alcohol testing. Under the reported conditions, any positive result for unprescribed drugs or alcohol could lead to supervised parenting time until the court determines otherwise.

The latest court appearance highlights how legal tensions between the reality television personalities continue to escalate. While both sides have made serious allegations through court filings and legal representatives, many of the claims have not been independently verified in court.

Neither Taylor nor Dakota has publicly commented in detail following the latest hearing, and the court has not yet issued any major new rulings regarding custody arrangements.

Taylor Frankie Paul first gained national attention through her social media presence before becoming one of the breakout stars of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her personal relationships and family life have remained central storylines on the series, drawing significant public attention.

As the legal process continues, the custody case remains ongoing, with future hearings expected to determine parenting arrangements and address the various allegations raised by both parties.

For now, the dispute remains in the hands of the court, with both parents awaiting further decisions that could shape the future custody agreement for their son.