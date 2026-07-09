Diddy’s Twin Daughters Jessie and D’Lila Launch Fashion Brand While Rapper Serves Prison Sentence

Jessie and D’Lila Combs are stepping into the fashion world with a brand they say has been years in the making, even as their father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, continues serving his prison sentence. The 19-year-old twins have announced the launch of their streetwear label, 12TWINTY1, stressing that the project is about creating their own identity rather than relying on their father’s headline-making reputation. Speaking to Page Six, the sisters acknowledged that their family name comes with public attention but insisted they are determined to build their own path. “His press is his press and our press is our press,” D’Lila said, adding that they remain focused on staying positive and growing their business.

According to the twins, the idea for the label was born nearly three years ago, well before Diddy’s legal troubles began in 2024. Since graduating from high school last year, they have dedicated themselves to turning the concept into reality.

“We’ve been planning this for about three years now,” Jessie explained, revealing that fashion has been a passion since childhood.

The sisters credit both of their parents as their biggest style inspirations. Their late mother, model Kim Porter, was known for her effortless fashion sense, while Diddy built the successful Sean John clothing empire. They say their father has continued offering business advice despite being behind bars.

“He’s very proud of us,” Jessie shared. “We’ve gone to him for guidance many times, and he’s been incredibly helpful.”

Their debut collection, titled 777, carries a deeply personal meaning. The number references the fact that Jessie and D’Lila were born seven minutes apart, while seven was also the favourite number of both Kim Porter and Diddy. The first release features casual essentials, including tank tops priced from $34 and hoodies retailing for up to $119.

Diddy, who founded Sean John in 1998, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While the rapper remains behind bars, his daughters appear determined to carve out a career independent of the controversies surrounding him.

Jessie and D’Lila have already made names for themselves in the fashion industry, attending major runway shows and high-profile events over the past few years. With 12TWINTY1 now officially launching, the sisters hope the spotlight shifts from their family history to the brand they have spent years creating.

Whether the label becomes a long-term success remains to be seen, but the twins are making it clear that they want to be recognised for their own ambitions rather than simply as Diddy’s daughters.