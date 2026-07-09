Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Split After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly three years of marriage, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most admired creative partnerships. According to PEOPLE, the actress and Grammy-winning music producer have separated after almost five years together. While one source confirmed the breakup, another claimed the pair are still “figuring things out.” Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly commented on the reports.

Rumours surrounding their relationship intensified during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend. Antonoff, who has worked closely with Swift for years, attended the New York festivities without Qualley. Fans quickly noticed the actress’s absence, especially since Swift was among the celebrity guests at the couple’s New Jersey wedding in August 2023.

Antonoff was seen arriving for the rehearsal dinner alone before later attending the ceremony alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. Soon after, social media users began speculating that the couple may have quietly gone their separate ways.

The speculation only grew after fans discovered that Qualley had removed several of her wedding photos from Instagram, prompting further discussion online. However, the actress has not explained the decision, and it remains unclear when the photos were deleted.

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked romance rumours in the summer of 2021 before getting engaged the following year. Their engagement became public after the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring during the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. They exchanged vows in an intimate celebrity-filled ceremony in New Jersey in August 2023, attended by stars including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Andie MacDowell, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Throughout their relationship, Qualley often spoke warmly about Antonoff. In a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she described him as “my person” and shared how their relationship had changed her outlook on life. She revealed that before meeting him, she had never truly settled into a home, instead moving from apartment to apartment while focusing entirely on her acting career.

She also said she looked forward to building a future with him, though she wasn’t in a hurry to start a family, explaining that she still wanted to concentrate on making films.

Antonoff, meanwhile, continued balancing his work as the frontman of Bleachers while producing chart-topping albums for artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

With neither star addressing the reports directly, fans are left waiting to see whether this marks the end of their marriage or simply a difficult chapter the couple is still working through.