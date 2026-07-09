Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ Crosses Rs. 43 Crore But Faces A Tough Box Office Test

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s ‘Alpha‘ continued its run at the Indian box office with steady collections during the weekdays. On its first Wednesday, the spy action film earned an estimated Rs. 2.50 crore nett, recording a 28 per cent drop compared to its Monday collections. With this, the film’s total earnings after 6 days have reached an estimated Rs. 43 crore nett in India.

Released by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, ‘Alpha’ had a strong opening weekend before slowing down during the weekdays, which is common for many theatrical releases. Based on its current performance, the film is expected to finish its first week with collections between Rs. 45 crore and Rs. 47 crore nett. It is also likely to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark during its second week in cinemas if it continues to attract audiences.

From the coming weekend, ‘Alpha’ will face competition from ‘Dhamaal 4’, which could affect its box office performance. The film’s overall earnings will largely depend on how well it holds in its second week. Based on the current trend, trade estimates suggest that the movie could complete its theatrical run in India with collections between Rs. 60 crore and Rs. 70 crore nett.

The film entered theatres after facing mixed reactions before its release, making its box office journey closely watched by the trade. At the same time, female led action films have generally found it difficult to attract large audiences in India, making ‘Alpha’ a challenging project from the beginning. The performance of the YRF Spy Universe has also been under focus after the recent box office performances of Tiger 3 and War 2.

The film’s producers have also been noted for following a straightforward release strategy without relying on practices that have been debated within the industry. The focus has remained on allowing the film’s theatrical performance to speak for itself.

Below is the day wise box office collection of ‘Alpha’ in India:

Friday: Rs. 9.00 crore

Saturday: Rs. 11.50 crore

Sunday: Rs. 12.50 crore

Monday: Rs. 3.50 crore

Tuesday: Rs. 4.00 crore

Wednesday: Rs. 2.50 crore (estimated)

Total: Rs. 43.00 crore nett

The coming week is expected to play an important role in determining how far ‘Alpha’ can go at the Indian box office as it moves closer to the Rs. 50 crore milestone.