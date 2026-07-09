Why Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s Marriage Reportedly Fell Apart

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have reportedly ended their relationship after less than three years of marriage, and new reports are shedding light on the issues that may have led to their separation. While neither Antonoff nor Qualley has publicly commented on the reports, sources close to the couple claim that communication problems and differences in their personalities slowly created distance between them.

According to Page Six, one of the biggest challenges in their marriage was communication. A source claimed that Antonoff liked things to be done in a particular way and often believed his approach was the best. This reportedly left Qualley feeling that her opinions were not always being heard or valued equally. The insider said these differences became a regular source of tension, making it difficult for the couple to resolve disagreements. Although they cared deeply for each other, they reportedly struggled to stay on the same page.

Reports of trouble in their marriage had been circulating for some time before news of the split became public. The rumours became stronger when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebrations earlier this month without Qualley by his side. He was seen arriving at both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding with his sister, Rachel Antonoff. At first, many believed Qualley had missed the event because of work commitments. However, later reports claimed she had already completed filming her latest movie in June and was not scheduled to begin her next project for some time, raising more questions about her absence.

Fans also noticed several changes on social media that appeared to hint at problems in the relationship. In April, Qualley changed her Instagram username, removing a reference linked to one of Antonoff’s songs. Around the same time, fans realised that Bleachers, Antonoff’s band, had stopped performing the song Margaret, which was inspired by his wife, during recent concerts. Shortly after reports of the split surfaced, eagle eyed followers noticed that Qualley had removed most of the photos featuring Antonoff from her Instagram account, including their wedding pictures. The only image she kept was a happy photo of the two laughing together that had been shared earlier. Despite these changes, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

Interestingly, Antonoff was recently seen wearing his wedding ring even as news of the reported split made headlines. The couple were last seen together in public at the Grammy Awards in February. While sources have confirmed that they are currently spending time apart and trying to figure out their future, neither Antonoff nor Qualley has officially addressed the reports. Until they choose to speak publicly, the exact reason behind their reported separation remains known only to them.