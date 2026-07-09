Country music stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope have sparked widespread dating rumours after sharing affectionate photos on social media that many fans believe officially confirm their relationship. The two singers appeared to make their romance public through a series of Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse into their close bond.

Cassadee Pope shared a photo of herself kissing Maren Morris and added a playful caption that caught fans’ attention. She wrote, “She won’t go out with you because she’s out with me, silly,” while tagging Morris in the post. The close up picture showed the two singers sharing a passionate kiss, making it clear why fans quickly began calling it their relationship announcement. Pope later shared another photo showing Morris hugging her from behind. Along with the picture, she joked that she was trying to convince Morris to move to her city and even asked followers to help make it happen. The lighthearted posts quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating what appeared to be the couple’s first public display of their relationship.

Maren Morris And Cassadee Pope Seem To Confirm Romance With Passionate Kiss 2

Just a few days earlier, Maren Morris attended the high profile wedding celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City. However, Pope was not with her at the event. Instead, Morris spent time with fellow country music stars Miranda Lambert and Kelsea Ballerini during the celebrations.

Morris was previously married to fellow country singer Ryan Hurd. The couple announced their separation in October 2023 after five years of marriage. They continue to co parent their six year old son, Hayes. A few months after her divorce was finalized in 2024, Morris publicly came out as bisexual during Pride Month. At the time, she shared a message on Instagram saying she was proud to be part of the LGBTQ+ community and posted photos of herself holding a Pride flag.

Earlier this year, Morris also spoke honestly about her first experience dating a woman. In a TikTok video, she revealed that the relationship ended badly after only a few weeks. She claimed the situation involved dishonesty, threats to her reputation and behaviour that she described as close to blackmail. Morris admitted the experience was emotionally painful and said it made her appreciate being on her own for some time before finding happiness again.

Over the years, Morris has also been a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. She previously revealed that she became an ordained minister and offered to perform wedding ceremonies for same sex couples after changes to marriage laws in Tennessee caused concern among many people. While neither Morris nor Pope has officially commented on their relationship status, their latest Instagram posts have convinced many fans that the two singers have found love together.