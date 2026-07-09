Cristina Sanz, Beloved Born This Way Star, Dies at 36 in Shocking Tragedy

Cristina Sanz, best known for appearing on the award winning reality television series Born This Way, has passed away at the age of 36 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news was shared by her family through a statement posted on her official Instagram account, leaving fans and former co stars mourning the unexpected loss.

According to the statement, Cristina suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while attending her day program on Monday morning. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked hard to save her life. Despite their efforts to stabilize her heart, she could not be revived. Her parents, Mariano and Beatriz Sanz, said they were grateful they were able to be by her side during her final moments. They described her passing as a complete shock and said they never expected to lose their daughter so suddenly. In their emotional message, they said they would always cherish the gift of Cristina’s life and the countless happy memories she created with everyone around her. They also thanked those who had supported and loved her throughout her life.

Cristina became widely known through the A&E reality series Born This Way, which aired from 2015 to 2019. The show followed the lives of young adults with Down syndrome as they chased their dreams, built careers, developed friendships and experienced important life milestones. The series was praised for giving viewers a better understanding of the challenges and achievements of people with Down syndrome while celebrating their independence and determination. Cristina quickly became one of the show’s most loved cast members because of her cheerful personality, positive attitude and inspiring journey.

One of the biggest moments featured on the show was Cristina’s wedding to Angel in 2018. Their marriage became an emotional highlight for viewers. However, the couple later separated in 2021. Reports at the time said the pressures and challenges brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and long periods of lockdown placed strain on their relationship, eventually leading to their split.

Cristina remained connected with her Born This Way family even after the show ended. Her final Instagram post, shared in December 2025, featured a photo with several of her former cast members, showing the close friendships they had maintained over the years.

Born This Way earned widespread praise during its run and won three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2016, along with awards for casting and cinematography in 2017. Following the news of Cristina’s death, A&E released a heartfelt statement expressing sadness over her passing. The network said Cristina touched the lives of many people through her time on the show and offered its deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Her inspiring spirit and warm smile will be remembered by fans around the world.