Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘The Vvaan’ New Poster Leaves Fans Curious

The makers of ‘The Vvaan‘ have announced a new release date for the upcoming fantasy film. On Thursday, they confirmed that the movie will now arrive in theatres on September 25, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team also released a new poster that offers a fresh look at the film’s mysterious world and gives audiences more clues about the story.

The newly released poster features a dramatic top view of a powerful hero standing between a circling bull and a tiger. The image is filled with symbolic elements that hint at the central conflict of the film while adding to the mystery surrounding its story. Soon after the poster was released, it attracted attention on social media, with many viewers praising its detailed design and large scale presentation.

‘The Vvaan’ is based on Indian folklore and combines fantasy, action, comedy and adventure in a single story. According to the makers, the film aims to bring traditional Indian stories to the big screen using modern filmmaking techniques and visual effects. The project also focuses on creating a rich cinematic world inspired by Indian culture while telling a story that can connect with audiences of different age groups.

The film brings together Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures for the first time. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. With the new release date now confirmed and the latest poster creating fresh interest, the film has once again become a topic of discussion among cinema lovers.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, the film received mixed reviews and did not perform strongly at the box office.

Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the V Shantaram biopic alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the film, she will play Jayashree, who was filmmaker V Shantaram’s second wife and an actress. More details about the project are expected to be announced in the coming months.

With its new release schedule and intriguing poster, ‘The Vvaan’ continues to build curiosity ahead of its theatrical release on September 25, 2026.