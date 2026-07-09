Prince Narula Reveals Truth Behind Divorce Speculation With Yuvika Chaudhary

For the first time since rumours about trouble in their marriage started spreading, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have spoken openly about the controversy. The couple appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, where they cleared the air about the divorce rumours and shared the personal struggles they faced during pregnancy and early parenthood.

Prince explained that the rumours started after a statement from one of his vlogs was misunderstood by people. He said that during that time, he was dealing with several pressures at once. Along with managing work commitments, he was also preparing their new home and wanted everything to be ready before the arrival of their baby. Since the house was under construction and there was dust that could cause allergies, he suggested that Yuvika stay at her mother’s home temporarily for her safety.

Prince clarified that when he mentioned in his vlog that they were not living together, he did not mean that they had separated emotionally or that their marriage was in trouble. He explained that he simply meant they were staying in different houses for a short period because of practical reasons. However, people misunderstood his words and quickly started assuming that the couple was heading towards divorce.

The couple revealed that dealing with public rumours during such a sensitive time was difficult, but eventually they understood that they did not need to constantly explain their personal life to everyone. They focused on each other, their relationship and preparing for the arrival of their first child.

During the conversation, Yuvika also opened up about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother. She honestly spoke about the physical and emotional changes that come with postpartum life. She explained that gaining weight, losing confidence and dealing with personal emotions can become extremely difficult for new mothers. According to her, the biggest struggle is often an internal battle with oneself, where a person tries to understand and accept the changes happening in their life.

When Angad Bedi asked Yuvika how she managed that difficult period, she became emotional and broke down while recalling the challenges she faced. She shared that she was dealing with her own struggles while also supporting Prince through his anxiety. Despite everything, her biggest concern was protecting their baby from the stress around them.

The couple’s honest conversation gave fans a deeper look into their relationship. Instead of focusing on rumours, Prince and Yuvika highlighted the importance of understanding, patience and supporting each other during difficult times. Their story showed that even strong relationships can go through challenging phases, but communication and love can help couples overcome them.