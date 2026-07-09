Big Twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! Abhira Learns Sanjay’s Biggest Secret

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai brings major twists as long hidden secrets finally come out, leaving the Poddar family in deep trouble. Abhira uncovers the real reason behind an important court case loss, while the future of the Poddar law firm becomes more uncertain than ever. With relationships being tested and emotions running high, the episode keeps viewers hooked from beginning to end.

The episode starts with Sanjay entering his room and immediately feeling that someone has been there while he was away. He notices that the pillows and furniture have been moved and becomes suspicious. Kajal tries to calm him down and tells him he is overthinking the situation, but Sanjay refuses to believe her. His doubts grow stronger when he receives a mysterious message asking him to meet someone late at night. Curious and confused, he decides to find out what is going on.

Soon, Abhira calls Sanjay and asks him to unlock a drawer in his room. Although surprised by her request, he opens it after she tells him that Arman said only he could do it. Once the drawer is unlocked, Abhira takes out the Malhotra case file and confronts Sanjay with the truth. She tells him that he did not lose the case because Manisha accidentally spilled coffee on the file, as everyone believed. Instead, he had mistakenly taken the wrong file to court. She also accuses him of unfairly blaming Manisha and using her medical condition to hide his own mistake. Realising that Abhira knows everything, Sanjay admits she can expose him. However, Abhira says she will reveal the truth only when the time is right.

At the same time, Arman receives a call from Mr Malhotra, who says he has lost faith in the Poddar law firm because of Sanjay’s handling of the case. He offers the case directly to Arman instead. After discussing it with Abhira, Arman accepts the offer, believing they can no longer let family relationships affect their professional decisions. When Sanjay, Kaveri and Krish later arrive to meet Mr Malhotra, they are shocked to find him already speaking with Arman and Abhira. Furious, Sanjay accuses them of stealing his client, but Arman makes it clear that Mr Malhotra approached them on his own. Sanjay creates a scene in the café before Krish finally calms him down and takes him away.

The situation leaves Kaveri deeply worried about the future of the Poddar law firm. Although Arman and Abhira want to help save the family business, they are shocked by the firm’s poor condition when they visit the office. Ashutosh warns that Sanjay’s repeated failures are pushing the firm towards financial ruin, while Krish reveals that another lost case could destroy the business completely. Unable to handle the pressure, Kaveri breaks down emotionally and isolates herself. In the final moments of the episode, she quietly removes her late husband’s photograph from the office wall, believing there may soon be no firm left to protect his legacy. Abhira tries to stop her, but Kaveri’s heartbreaking words show just how serious the crisis has become.