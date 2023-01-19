scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan get into fight in Bigg Boss 16

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary pic courtesy twitter

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, several fights take place as Bigg Boss tells contestants to take a name, who would challenge Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta tell that Nimrit has been a non-deserving candidate in captain’s position as she has been given ‘wake-up’ calls several times during her stay in the house. Sumbul defends Nimrit.

Sumbul also takes her name as a person deserving to be in the ‘Ticket in the Finale’ week. She defends Nimrit’s captaincy position taking a dig at Priyanka and Tina’s comments saying, “Wake-up calls are given to those, who are deserving in the house.”

Priyanka and Sumbul get into a fight. Priyanka tells, “Some brainy people are taking Nimrit’s name but Bigg Boss has asked to name contestants, who are better than her.” Sumbul taunts saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit.”

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16 below:

